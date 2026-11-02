The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Sheena Williams's avatar
Sheena Williams
2h

The Progressive Dems, if smart, should use this moving forward to further separate themselves from Coin Operated Politicians, both D and R, whose votes are bought and paid for. It's a terrific marketing visual with all the elements. Simplistic, easy to understand. I'd say it's a boon for the Progressives.

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2 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
Robin Roberts's avatar
Robin Roberts
2h

Ooh, brood of vipers! Handy term, thanks!

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