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Michigan Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, aka the mob boss vampire of American Bigotry.

It’s all anyone seems to be talking about at the moment: Yesterday, two days before Michigan votes, Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens stood in a church pew beside Republican Mike Rogers and endorsed him over her own party’s Senate nominee, Abdul El-Sayed.

El-Sayed would (likely will) be the first Muslim in the U.S. Senate. Rogers, who looks like the kind of handsy evangelical college football coach coeds go out of their way to avoid, has spent the fall racistly lying about him being linked to extremist groups like Muslim Brotherhood. In their final debate, Rogers asked whether El-Sayed was for America or for terrorist groups overseas — which is rich coming from a man whose president is best friends with Putin and Netanyahu. Yes, Rogers is that big of a dipshit. Yes, I believe he’d be much happier in 1492 Spain, lighting heretics on fire, than he’s been campaigning in, say, Hell or Gay, Michigan. Yes, those are real towns. Yes, that makes me happy.

Before I carry on, let me clarify something real quick. When I say “people like Haley Stevens,” I mean politicians who let bigotry and money outrank the values they campaign on. You know, the kind of people Jesus of the Bible referred to as a “brood of vipers.” Them.

Stevens says her betrayal of her own party is about antisemitism. Lame. El-Sayed has done nothing antisemitic. But, as the genocide in Gaza has shown the world, merely existing whilst Muslim, at any age and in any form, is enough to make the fuckwits at AIPAC lose their goddamned minds. And, in short, those fuckwits paid Stevens handsomely to agree with them. She got $30.6 million in super PAC spending behind her in the primary, then, magically, two days before the election lent her name to the Rogers campaign, whose central Christofacist message is that a Muslim can’t be trusted with power. Dumbassery for sale.

Here are six other times a pinche Haley-Stevens movida has happened in the USA.

1. Kansas, 1867: women’s rights leaders turn on Black voting rights

Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who aligned themselves with an openly racist anti-Black financier, George Francis Train.

In 1867 Kansas voted on two amendments: one to strike “male” from its constitution, one to strike “white.” Women and Black men were supposed to win together. When their old Republican allies abandoned woman suffrage, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony took help from George Francis Train, a rich Democrat, former Copperhead and open racist who campaigned by attacking Black suffrage. (Copperheads were Northern Democrats who opposed the Civil War and pushed for peace with the Confederacy, even if it meant leaving slavery intact.)

Train bankrolled their Kansas tour and later financed their newspaper, The Revolution. Frederick Douglass and other allies were disgusted, especially by speeches casting would-be Black voters as ignorant and brutish. Both amendments lost, and Kansas women waited until 1912.

The twist: the defectors here were themselves shut out of power, much as we predict will happen to Stevens. They framed the break as a defense of women’s rights, and the partner they sacrificed was the one the country trusted least: newly freed Black women and men.

2. 1928: Protestant Democrats campaign against their own Catholic nominee for president

Bigoted Bishop James Cannon, who defected from the Democratic party because the nominee was a Catholic, and helped get Republican Herbert Hoover elected.

In 1928 the Democratic Party nominated New York Governor Al Smith for president of the United States. He was the first Catholic ever to run for president on a major-party ticket. Back then, the divide between Catholics and Protestants was much more pronounced than it is now. Many Southern Protestants feared a Catholic president would answer to the Pope, and Methodist Bishop James Cannon Jr., a lifelong Democrat, organized Southern Democrats to vote against their own party’s presidential nominee.

Cannon claimed his objection was Prohibition, because Smith wanted to make alcohol legal again. But late in the race, Cannon published an incendiary pamphlet meant to terrify Protestants in the South. It worked. Republican Herbert Hoover won the presidency in a landslide, taking Southern states that had voted Democratic for generations, and even Smith’s home state of New York.

The twist: after the election, the bishop who questioned Smith’s fitness to be president spent five years fighting accusations of embezzlement, stock-market gambling and adultery. Because assholes gonna asshole.

3. 1948: Southern Democrats walk out on their own president

Strom Thurmond, who led Southern Democrats away from the party when it began supporting desegregation and strong civil rights. He’s the reason most racists prefer Republicans to this day.

In 1948, Democratic President Harry Truman ran for reelection. He had asked Congress for civil rights laws and ordered the military desegregated. At the party convention in Philadelphia, Democrats added a strong civil rights promise to their platform.

That was too much for many racist white Southern Democrats. All of Mississippi’s delegates and half of Alabama’s walked out of the convention. They formed their own party, the States’ Rights Democrats, nicknamed the Dixiecrats, and ran South Carolina Governor Strom Thurmond for president. Their platform openly defended racial segregation. Fuckwits, one and all.

The twist: Thurmond won four Southern states, but Truman won the election anyway. In 1964, after a Democratic president signed the Civil Rights Act, Thurmond switched to the Republican Party, and much of the white South followed him.

4. Chicago, 1983: Democrats back a Republican against a Black nominee

Edward “Fast Eddie” Vrdolyak, the head of the Cook County Democratic Party who was too racist to support Chicago’s first Black mayor in 1983.

In 1983, Harold Washington won the Democratic primary for mayor of Chicago. For half a century, whoever won that primary became mayor. Washington would be the city’s first Black mayor.

Instead of backing him, the Democratic Party of Cook County’s racist chairman, Edward “Fast Eddie” Vrdolyak, and many other racist white Democratic leaders, backed the Republican, Bernard Epton. Epton’s disgusting slogan was “Before It’s Too Late,” a dogwhistle which many voters heard as a warning about integration, and racist flyers spread through white neighborhoods.

The twist: Washington won anyway, with 51.7 percent. Vrdolyak, a Chicago alderman, fought every bit of legislation Washington brought to a vote, and organized 29 other aldermen to side with him. But that wasn’t enough for the racist. He switched parties four years later, so he could run against Washington as a Republican. He lost. It was hilarious.

5. United States, 2008: Frumpmuffin Joe Lieberman betrays his party over Barack Obama’s skin color and name

Joe Lieberman, who crossed party lines to endorse John McCain while insinuating Barack Obama wasn’t really American enough.

Joe Lieberman, the Democrats’ vice-presidential nominee in 2000, endorsed Republican John McCain in December 2007. He cited McCain’s record on national security and his grasp of the threat of Islamist extremism. In September 2008 he addressed the Republican convention, calling Obama gifted but untested and asking Democrats to cross over.

That same year, a smear campaign insisted Obama was a secret Muslim. Lieberman never openly claimed that, but his security argument landed inside an atmosphere already questioning whether the Black nominee with a Muslim father’s name was truly one of us.

The twist: Crossing over ended Lieberman’s political career. (Cue tiny violin.) Connecticut Democrats never forgave him for backing the Iraq War and then campaigning for McCain against Obama. His poll numbers sank along with his frowny jowls, and in January 2011 he announced he would not run again. Dude, we know. He left the Senate in 2013, while the man he warned against was serving his first term as president. Heh.

6. New York, 2025: Zohran Mamdani existing makes Islamophobes Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams and a bunch of other pricks lose their weak minds

Andrew fucking Cuomo and his Israel pin

Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic primary for New York mayor in June 2025 and stood to become the city’s first Muslim mayor. Andrew Cuomo, the Democrat he beat, stayed in as an independent and called antisemitism the most important issue facing the city. Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, endorsed Cuomo, citing Mamdani’s refusal to condemn “globalize the intifada.” It is difficult for us to believe anyone in this day and age is that fucking stupid, and yet, Adams is.

The state Democratic chairman, meanwhile, declined to endorse his party’s own nominee because of pressure from the Israeli lobby, and Senate leader Chuck Schumer, also in bed with AIPAC, never said whom he voted for. President Trump backed Cuomo too. In October, Mamdani gave an emotional speech about the anti-Muslim attacks aimed at him, and Cuomo accused him of playing the victim.

The twist: Mamdani won with just over 50 percent, and promised in his victory speech to fight antisemitism.

Michigan is now running the same play, with higher stakes and a president at the rallies.

We. Are. Tired. Y’all.

What we can do

Look at the list of the suspected: Black men, a Catholic, Black citizens, a Black mayor, Muslim Americans. Look at who did the suspecting, too: White Christian Americans, including women who repeatedly put status-quo bigotry ahead of solidarity with other marginalized people.

How do we fix hate and ignorance? By being decent, compassionate, thoughtful humans. We must all look at what a candidate actually says and does, and refuse to let a surname, a mosque or a birthplace stand in as evidence of anything.

We must also follow the money.

In the Michigan primary alone, AIPAC’s super PAC spent about $30.6 million, and the New York Times reports up to $9 million more routed to a pro-Rogers super PAC after the last pre-election disclosure deadline. That is legal, and that is the problem.

Here’s what to demand of every candidate, in every party:

End unlimited super PAC spending. Support a constitutional amendment or court challenge to overturn the rulings that created it. Close the disclosure gap. Require donors behind late money to be named before Election Day, with no laundering through pass-through committees. Treat every foreign-policy lobby the same. Groups spending on behalf of Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Ukraine, Taiwan or anyone else should face identical disclosure rules, with no more exceptions for Israel, and anyone acting for a foreign government should register and report under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, with real enforcement. Let voters see who’s talking. Ads should name their biggest funders on screen, especially when the ad never mentions the issue those funders care about. You made it to the end! Yay! Please support us however you’re able. Thanks! Share Buy Me a Coffee

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