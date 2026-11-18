Dear Pugilists,

Some of you have noticed a change around here: videos, a walk, a novel. I want to tell you why, because none of it is a detour. It's the same heart-work.

For those of you who found me through The Pugilist and only know that side of me, you might not know that it's only two years old. I started out in journalism for about a decade, and then for 23 years I was a full-time novelist. Fiction isn't new to me. It's who I've been for most of my adult life. I finished this novel right as The Pugilist took off, so I never had the chance to promote it properly. I am relaunching it next week. And after months of heavy, often dangerous reporting on the Epstein network, I needed to return to art, beauty and nature to save my sanity and preserve my ability to feel hope, awe, reverence, joy. This is not a frivolous break for “content creation.” It is a meditation and an atonement. The writing you love is still here. There are 400 pages of it in the novel. It took me that many pages to make the particular point I needed to make. The walk is an accompaniment to the book.

A few years ago I read a New York Times preview of Oppenheimer (2023) that said he chose Los Alamos for the laboratory where he would create the world's first atomic bomb because it was vast, desolate and empty. That was untrue. That land wasn't empty. My family has been there for centuries, Native and Spanish colonial both. That still repeated erasure is why I wrote Where Rabbits Gathered, my first historical novel, in 2025.

Where Rabbits Gathered tells the story of the first 100 years of Spanish colonization of what is now New Mexico, my home state. My male Spanish ancestors were on that expedition. But I also have female indigenous, likely Puebloan, ancestry going back to that same era, because the conquest was carried in women's bodies. Native men were killed, enslaved or tortured, and Native women were often forced to become Hispanicized, bearing the conquerors' children. I'm descended from both sides of that story. I felt I had to tell it through the eyes of the Tewa and of women, so the novel follows six generations of firstborn Tewa daughters in the same family.

It isn't a simple tale of good versus evil, or of winners and losers. The colonized found remarkably creative ways to endure, and their cultures not only survived but flourished in ways the conquerors never intended. More on that in this week's essay.

Many of you love Heather Cox Richardson for the way she puts today in historical context. I'm trying to do the same with a history that came before Jamestown and Plymouth: the Spanish colonization of what's now nearly half the United States. I wrote the novel with today's headlines in mind, including Israel and Palestine, because the patterns of conquest, displacement and erasure repeat, and history is how we learn to recognize them.

This is the first novel in a four-book series based on my own family tree, and one reviewer has already compared it to Roots, Alex Haley's 1976 saga that traced his family from an African ancestor sold into slavery through generations in America, and changed how a whole nation understood its history. That's the kind of reckoning I'm hoping for.

To re-launch it, I'm walking 410 miles of the Camino Real. These are the hardest things I've ever done. Writing this book. Walking this far. At age 57. With a chronic debilitating illness. The videos let you walk with me and see the places where this history happened. So, no, I am not trying to launch a new career as a content creator. I am making art and telling stories, as I have always done.

You'll also be seeing my actual face and hearing my actual voice, maybe for the first time. Fair warning: I'm a little sarcastic. On one book tour one year, my tour dates trailed Chelsea Handler's through the same bookstores, and in two of them I was told I was funnier than she was. So if the woman yapping on screen isn't quite the one you pictured from the page, give her a chance. My fiction and my nonfiction come from the same mind and the same heart, with the same humor and the same hunger for justice. This is who I've always been.

Here's what you can count on while I walk. Every week you'll get at least one, and I hope two or three, of the timely political pieces you've come to expect. And at the end of each week I'll send at least one reflective essay about what I've seen and learned. Daily essays, though, after eight to 20 miles on foot and an evening editing video, are more than my body or my brain can promise. I hope you'll understand.

Thank you for being here for it all.

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