The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Susan McGinnis's avatar
Susan McGinnis
Apr 28

You are doing amazing reporting. This is an incredible web

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Abraham Benrubi we/us/ours's avatar
Abraham Benrubi we/us/ours
Apr 28

What the actual fuck.

Astonishing.

It's like nobody even wanted to examine all of this and connect the dots.

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