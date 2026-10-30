In New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District, voting for the Democrat is less a choice than a reflex. The seat has been blue since 2008. Stansbury led her challenger by 18 points in this month’s Albuquerque Journal poll, and most people who fill in her bubble on Tuesday won’t think twice about it.

We thought twice. Then we thought a third time. And THE PUGILIST — a far-left leaning progressive publication — is endorsing Ndidiamaka “Didi” Okpareke, the pro-regulation Republican who holds many progressive views that her party would not like, including fair taxation for all income brackets and raising the minimum wage. She is out of step with Trump and his sycophantic GOP, and as such, she is far more independent and constituent driven than Stansbury.

Who she is

Okpareke, 43, has called New Mexico home for nearly 30 years. The daughter of Nigerian immigrants who survived the Biafran War, she moved to from her brithplace of California to Albuquerque in the late 1990s, graduated from Sandia High School, and earned her doctorate in pharmacy at UNM. Since 2016 she has run her own compounding pharmacy in Rio Rancho, and she also founded a school. This is her first run for office, and it shows in the best possible way: when she’s asked a question, she answers it.

She’s refreshing. She owes nothing to the people who run this state, and she isn’t part of the power structure here. She thinks for herself, and she’s willing to stand alone. Those are two things Melanie Stansbury has never shown us she can do.

Where she stands

She opposes U.S. involvement in the Iran war and refuses to spend American billions fighting anyone else’s war. She opposes selling off public lands, with a narrow exception for something as compelling as affordable housing. She wants congressional stock trading banned, full stop. In her words, show her a politician who got rich in office and she’ll show you a corrupt one. On AI, she backs federal rules on cybersecurity, transparency from AI companies, and limits on the data they can use. And in their debate this month, she and Stansbury both criticized the data centers coming for our water and air.

How she disagrees

Okpareke breaks with Trump, and she does it with precision. In this month’s debate, she called directly on the president to end the Iran war. She told Source NM that poverty and affordability are crushing New Mexicans, driven partly by Trump’s war. On tariffs, she backs them only if they lower costs for American families. Since Trump’s tariffs have done the opposite, we read that as carefully worded opposition to the way he’s using them. She’d judge her own party’s House leadership on three things: lower costs, releasing the Epstein files, and no wars. “Results matter,” she wrote. “Keep them if they deliver.”

Stansbury’s main line of attack is that Okpareke is pro-Trump. It’s a convenient label in a blue district, and the record doesn’t support it. Okpareke called on Trump by name to end the Iran war, blamed his war for the cost-of-living crisis here, and told her own party’s leadership to release the Epstein files and stop starting wars or be replaced. She has praised some of the administration’s healthcare moves, and we disagree with her on that, as we explain below. But “pro-Trump” isn’t what a Republican sounds like when she breaks with the president on war and Epstein. That’s what thinking for yourself sounds like.

If you’re looking for a comparison, think of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. Massie co-wrote the law that forced the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. He opposed the Iran war and broke with Trump over and over. In May, Trump made an example of him, and Massie lost his primary in the most expensive House primary on record. Okpareke shares Massie’s instincts: no foreign wars, release the files, put your own party’s leaders on notice. What she adds is diplomacy. She breaks with Trump on the same issues without handing him a reason to come after her. In this Republican Party, that may be the only way a Massie survives.

She can throw a punch, too. At the debate she told Stansbury she wanted a refund on the tax money that pays her salary. Even then, she kept it about results, never about the person. A Republican who can oppose Trump and still be heard by her own party is worth more than another Democrat reciting talking points to people who already agree with her.

Why a one-party state needs her

New Mexico can’t afford to keep living as a one-party state. Here, almost everyone with power and ambition ends up in the Democratic Party, because that’s where the power is. When one party holds everything, accountability becomes a family matter, handled quietly, among friends. We’ve watched that play out for years, most painfully around Epstein and Zorro Ranch. A serious, independent-minded Republican in this seat would mean someone in the room who doesn’t owe anybody a favor.

The case against Stansbury

The video above shows Stansbury politicizing the Epstein files, trying to make them all about Trump. She blinks nonstop and nervously, and her voice is quivering, because she is LYING. She is accusing the GOP of doing the very thing she and the commission have done. Stansbury is a party-first person who uses the Epstein files for political gain.

Stansbury is dishonest and sleazy. Saying “I have not been personally contacted about a subpoena” is political double-talk that tries to manipulate people into thinking there is no subpoena. There is a subpoena and there was when she was asked this question.

Okpareke is motivated and honest, a political outsider.

Read the two candidates’ answers to the Journal’s questionnaire side by side. Okpareke answers the questions. Stansbury answers with talking points that sidestep them, the classic deflection of the consultant-class centrist.

At their debate, Stansbury mocked Okpareke for having to look up what Congress does before running. A woman who researches a job before applying for it is exactly what we’d want in a pharmacist, and in a congresswoman.

Many voters have been moved by Stansbury’s impassioned, sometimes tearful TikToks about Epstein. We understand why. But we’d ask them to look past the videos to the record, because Stansbury has a real talent for saying what her constituents want to hear, and her actions don’t always match. In public, she’s one of the loudest voices in Congress on the Epstein files. She sits on the House Oversight Committee, champions New Mexico’s Truth Commission, and has said the cover-up goes “all the way to the top.”

Then the trail led to her own party.

In May, THE PUGILIST asked her office about John J. Kelly. Kelly held limited power of attorney for Jeffrey Epstein in the 1993 purchase of Zorro Ranch. He served as U.S. Attorney for New Mexico while the first known victim reports reached the FBI. And he was the Democratic nominee for Stansbury’s own seat in 2000. Her office said she had no prior knowledge of his role. It said nothing about whether she knows him, whether he has supported her campaigns, or whether she intends to look into him.

Then there’s Gary King, the Democratic former attorney general whose family sold Epstein the ranch. The Epstein files show that King’s 2014 campaign for governor flew to Washington on a jet Epstein arranged, with Deb Haaland aboard as his running mate. King later told reporters he didn’t know whose plane it was. Emails in the files show his office contacted Epstein directly about using it. Stansbury’s campaign manager is also a senior adviser to Haaland. We believe Stansbury is protecting King and the Democrats around him, and her record gives us no reason to think otherwise.

This part is personal. Days after I sent my questions to Stansbury’s office, her campaign manager, Brandon Padilla, called a fellow elected official and friend of mine to pressure me into silence over my reporting on Democrats in the files. Stansbury’s office called it a “personal call” that she learned about after the fact. She kept him anyway. Meanwhile, the Truth Commission she champions is chaired by Andrea Romero, who has been Stansbury’s guest in Washington. Romero has dismissed our Kelly reporting as too inaccurate to pursue, and she still hasn’t told us what we got wrong.

We’ve drawn our own conclusion from that record. When the Epstein trail leads to powerful Democrats, Stansbury’s commitment to “following every thread” stops at the party line. She talks like an Epstein crusader and acts like someone protecting her own.

Add her eagerness to cater to the weapons labs and Big Tech, when she could be building industries here that are less violent and exploitative by nature, and you have a congresswoman made comfortable by a safe seat.

Where we part ways with Okpareke

We’d be doing you a disservice if we pretended she agrees with us on everything. She doesn’t, and on some issues we disagree with her sharply.

Medicaid. Nearly 39% of New Mexicans are on Medicaid. Okpareke says the program isn’t meant for able-bodied people who can work or volunteer, that social programs hold people back, and that the state should stop “incentivizing poverty.” She has also blamed rising healthcare costs on immigrants. We think she’s wrong. In a state this poor, Medicaid keeps rural hospitals open and keeps working families alive, and we’ll fight any cut she votes for.

Immigration. When she talks about immigrants and healthcare costs, she sounds like the administration she otherwise breaks with. We’ll be watching how she votes on ICE.

Voting. She supports requiring ID and proof of citizenship to register and vote. We don’t. Those rules make voting harder for eligible citizens, and our elections are already secure.

So why endorse her? Because we’d rather have a representative who disagrees with us out loud than one who agrees with us in public and protects the powerful in private then lies about it. With Okpareke, you know where she stands, and you can hold her to it. That’s what we intend to do: on Medicaid, on immigration, and on the “no wars” standard she set for her own party, starting the first time Trump asks for money to keep the Iran war going.

The bottom line

Stansbury will probably win on Tuesday. Seats this safe tend to stay that way. But every vote for Okpareke tells the Democratic Party that this district expects to be earned, and that this state is done being run by one party. She’s sensible, pragmatic, honest, and impressive as hell. She has our vote.

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