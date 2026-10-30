The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Ben Angel's avatar
Ben Angel
5h

Ah. the Okpareke positions you highlighted here at the end would probably make it harder for me to vote for her. Being unemployed (outside of gig work that doesn't average above the threshold for receiving Medicaid, or AppleCare as they call it up here), I'm about to become insurance-less. I'm not given any additional incentive to look for work by this... it's already as high. If anything, it's incentive to just give up. If that's what she's trying to incentivize, I can't support that.

My gut feeling, based on the first article you wrote, is that she could be converted on the other two (immigration and voter ID laws). I couldn't really give you logical reasons why. If she's exclusionary with medical care, she'd logically be exclusionary with the other two issues. Dunno... guess I'm glad I'm not voting there after all. :) It would be so much more easier if Stansbury had done more than talk the talk...

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Jackie Henrion's avatar
Jackie Henrion
5hEdited

Thank you for doing this research and identifying a competent person to endorse. The machinery of politics is past its expiration date. I took the time to examine our candidates by searching google for their name plus the word “controversy.” I could then assess if they were involved in good trouble or bad trouble. I voted accordingly based on my views which are increasingly out of step with party lines.

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