The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Eric Mosley's avatar
Eric Mosley
1d

I absolutely love your clarity. It is what we stupidly thought most mainstream journalists did. Turns out they love money more than the truth.

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k lam's avatar
k lam
1d

I knew that the minute the ruling came down. Patel admitted to congress that ICE purchased data from private companies.

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