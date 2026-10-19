The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Miriam Lieberman's avatar
Miriam Lieberman
7dEdited

As I was reading your piece, Alisa, I thought “This writing merits a Nobel Prize!” (as the writer above stated).

The depth of your research, the courage of your convictions, the fire in your belly, and your determination against all odds (even at risk of your personal safety), to stand up for what is “right” and just in this fucked up world of ours, and to shout it from the rooftops, is what we women are craving and, in truth, have been starved of for way too long.

Yours is such a welcome and much-needed forceful and grounded-in-truth response, to all of the bullshit that is spewed at us all day, every day, from near and far. You are eagle-eyed in your GOAL of advocating for TRUTH, transparency and JUSTICE, whether for the many Epstein Jane Does (and known survivors), for the multitudes of fraternity Jane Does, and for all women who have been exploited by men (because they could).

Thank you, Alisa, for the tireless work that you continue to do in order to try to create change in a patriarchical system which has remained impenetrable for way too long. Kudos and Respect.

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Caryl Swift's avatar
Caryl Swift
7d

Thank you for this crystal-clear explanation. How profoundly vile sickening the (anti-)culture you've laid out is.

The article is a truly excellent piece of journalism. Fellow Alicia Readers, let's do all we can to share it as widely as possible. May it become a major nail in the coffin of this hideous manifestation of the patriarchy, at least.

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