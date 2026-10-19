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The Cornell University Chi Phi fraternity members accused of raping a female student at a frat party

In November 2024, a Cornell student gathered her courage and entered the Cornell University Police station, heart racing. She told officers she had been raped inside the Chi Phi fraternity house — drugged and gang-raped by seven members over a period of hours. At 1:42 a.m., while it was happening, one of her rapists messaged a fraternity Snapchat group called “Chi Phi Actives” to advertise “free pussy upstairs.” Later, another brother asked, “Shop still open?” Two men answered yes. Cornell closed the chapter and held its hearings. Of the seven men, two were expelled. The rest got suspensions, workshops and essays. Seven men raped a woman, and five of them were assigned homework as penance. Only after she sued this fall, and the country saw those messages, did the Tompkins County District Attorney reopen the case. Governor Hochul has since appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor. We at THE PUGILIST believe her.

Now the country is demanding a simple fix. At a campus protest this month, students chanted “Ban the frats!” Cornell philosopher Kate Manne is arguing for fraternities to be closed, Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff has promised a “serious look” at Greek life, and the university has barred fraternity houses from hosting parties for the rest of the academic year. The anger is earned. In a 2007 study published in the NASPA Journal, researchers John Foubert, Jerry Tatum and J.T. Newberry of the College of William & Mary found that fraternity men were three times more likely to commit rape than other college men. Foubert has written that before college, those men were no different from their classmates; the fraternity experience itself changed or empowered them. A 2009 study in the journal Violence Against Women, which surveyed 779 women at a midsize public university, found that sorority members were victims of attempted and completed sexual assault at a much higher rate than other women on campus, and that more than a third of the rapes reported occurred in fraternity houses.

So ban them, people say. Ban the frats. But would that work? We think not.

Young people gather outside a “final club” near Harvard University.

Harvard tried it more than 100 years ago. It made things worse.

In 1857, amid a wave of hostility toward secret societies, the Harvard faculty abolished all of them on campus, Greek-letter fraternities included. The fraternities simply went underground. According to histories of the clubs, Harvard’s chapter of Alpha Delta Phi began calling itself the “Haidee,” posing as a club named after a college boat. In 1865 it surrendered its national charter and reemerged as the A.D. Club. The Zeta Psi chapter stopped paying national dues, gave up its charter and voted itself the Zeta Psi Club of Harvard. It is now the Spee. Delta Phi became the Delphic, the Harvard Crimson has reported. The university banned the fraternities. The men in them rebranded themselves, and they gave their new institutions a name: final clubs.

For readers unfamiliar with them, a final club is a private, invitation-only social club for Harvard undergraduates, historically all-male, housed in mansions the club itself owns near Harvard Yard. The name dates to the late 19th century, when Harvard had clubs for each class year; the final club was the last a man would join, and membership barred him from any other. Each fall, the clubs choose new members through a weeks-long secret selection process called “punch.” The oldest, the Porcellian, traces its roots to 1791. As Harvard opened its doors to men outside the old aristocracy, the Crimson has reported, the clubs became the place where the sons of the elite reasserted their dominance.

In 1984 Harvard cut ties with single-sex clubs altogether, but those clubs kept right on operating off campus. They could, because they owned the ground. Who paid for that ground? The brothers did. Most final clubs are corporations controlled by their graduates, the Crimson has reported, and their endowments have long been fed by alumni, which is why the clubs kept electing the sons of members. When the A.D. Club bought its corner in 1899, alumni raised the money. Until 1984, Harvard itself sold the clubs discounted steam heat for their mansions. In 2024, the Porcellian’s buildings got their own IRS-recognized nonprofit foundation, dedicated to preserving the clubhouse and celebrating the club’s members. By 2020, the Fly Club’s real estate was worth more than $10 million. The women’s final clubs, the first founded in 1991, still did not fully control any property of their own when the Crimson checked in 2016. Several men’s final clubs own Harvard Square buildings they rent to local businesses, according to the Crimson. In all these cases, the dean’s authority ends at the property line, a few steps from Harvard Yard.

In 2016, Harvard tried again. The university’s Task Force on the Prevention of Sexual Assault, drawing on a 2015 campus-wide survey, found that 47 percent of female seniors who took part in final club activities had experienced nonconsensual sexual contact since entering college, compared with 31 percent of all female seniors. Harvard barred club members from team captaincies, student-group leadership and dean endorsements for prestigious fellowships. The clubs sued. In 2020, Harvard surrendered and rescinded the policy. The clubs are still there, legally fortified, answerable to alumni boards instead of a Title IX office.

A Princeton University “eating club.”

Harvard is hardly alone. Princeton banned Greek-letter fraternities in 1853, citing faculty and trustee concern over their cliquishness and, in that pre-Civil War era, their division of the student body along sectional lines, according to a university history. For nearly a century, the penalty for joining one was expulsion. The void was filled by Princeton’s eating clubs, private clubs on Prospect Avenue where more than two-thirds of juniors and seniors now belong. Fraternities themselves reappeared in the 1980s, and Princeton found them serving as feeders to the most selective clubs.

Williams College phased out fraternities in the 1960s, after years of student anger at racist and anti-Semitic rushing practices, as former Williams President John W. Chandler chronicled. Underground fraternities appeared immediately, the Williams Record has reported. Alumni funded their parties and bought one chapter a five-acre property across the state line in Pownal, Vermont.

Amherst College barred fraternities in 1984, soon after it admitted women. They moved off campus and kept operating for three decades, The Amherst Student has reported, without the structures or accountability that come with recognized groups. In 2014, while Amherst was under federal investigation over its handling of sexual assault cases, trustees extended the ban to underground fraternities, acknowledging the college could not escape the appearance of responsibility for them.

The pattern held across New England. When Colby College banned fraternities in 1984, its president, William Cotter, told the Associated Press, “We expected there would be underground activity and there was.” A decade later, a Colby graduate said five fraternities and a sorority were still operating in secret. At Middlebury, the brothers of Delta Kappa Epsilon simply went underground. Hazing expert Hank Nuwer has warned that unregulated fraternities are dangerous.

The most recent example comes from Duke. In 2021, after the university pushed rush to sophomore year, nine fraternities cut ties with Duke and formed their own Durham Interfraternity Council. By leaving, The Chronicle reported, they gave up access to the university’s training and group accountability structures. They kept the parties.

The schools where the bans eventually stuck and private clubs did not take their place, Williams and Bowdoin, did one thing Harvard never did: they bought the houses. All but one of Williams’ 15 fraternities handed over their properties, the Harvard Crimson has reported, and within two months of its decision Bowdoin purchased most of its former fraternity houses. Whoever owns the house makes the rules.

This is why bans fail women. A recognized house ostensibly comes with rules, oversight, reporting obligations and someone victims of its members can call. An exiled house comes with no such oversight, plus highly-paid house lawyers paid for by powerful alumni. The parties continue. The only thing removed is the institution’s responsibility for what happens inside. The men learn the real lesson: the university’s concern was its liability, and her body was a public relations problem. Their entitlement is enshrined in property deeds.

The problem isn’t that fraternities exist. The problem is the society and culture that tells wealthy male members of fraternities that the entire world and all its objects, women included, exists for their taking and consumption.

That belief has a name, and it is so overused that I fear it has begun to lose any meaning whatsoever: Patriarchy.

Patriarchy teaches men that women’s bodies are available, that loyalty to the brotherhood outranks a woman’s humanity, and that the sons of the powerful deserve second chances their victims never receive. “Free pussy upstairs” is what patriarchy sounds like at 1:42 in the morning. Fraternities and final clubs are delivery systems for it. Bulldoze every house on Greek Row, and if the belief survives, it will write a fundraising letter to alumni and merely buy the building next door. Just like it will buy companies, governments, judges and everything else to protect itself once its members graduate.

The men who learn secrecy in these clubs carry it into boardrooms, newsrooms, courtrooms and the Oval Office. Theodore Roosevelt belonged to the Porcellian. Franklin D. Roosevelt, rejected by the Porcellian, joined the Fly. John F. Kennedy belonged to the Spee, and Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee to the A.D. Club. At Yale, the secret senior society Skull and Bones counts both Presidents Bush among its members, including the elder Bush, who went on to run the CIA. In 2004, when the two presidential nominees, George W. Bush and John Kerry, turned out to be fellow Bonesmen, both deflected questions about it on Meet the Press. “It’s so secret we can’t talk about it,” Bush told Tim Russert. Author Alexandra Robbins, who interviewed more than 100 members for her book on the society, has described its purpose as placing members in positions of power and having them hire one another.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined Yale’s chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon in the 1980s and also belonged to an all-male secret senior society called Truth and Courage, the Yale Daily News has reported. During his membership, DKE initiates paraded across campus waving a flag woven from women’s underwear. In 2010, DKE pledges marched outside Yale’s Women’s Center chanting “No means yes, yes means anal,” and Yale suspended the chapter for five years. In 2018, Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. He denied it, and he now sits on the highest court in the land.

The United States of America didn’t invent any of this. In the 19th century, American college fraternities grew out of a mix of gentlemen’s dining clubs, literary societies and secret initiatory orders such as Freemasonry, whose modern form was born in London in 1717. Yet another unsavory English inheritance. The English versions are still with us, and they still behave the same way.

At Oxford, the all-male Bullingdon Club began as a hunting and cricket club in 1780, eleven years before Harvard’s Porcellian. By 1894, the Spectator’s Harry Mount has written, its members had smashed all 468 windows in Christ Church’s Peckwater Quad. Its alumni include Kings Edward VII and Edward VIII and three prime ministers, among them David Cameron and Boris Johnson, along with former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne. Johnson’s biographer, Andrew Gimson, has written that in Johnson’s day an evening rarely ended without a restaurant being trashed and the damage paid for in cash.

The grown-up version lives in London. For 33 years, an organization called the Presidents Club held a men-only charity dinner at the Dorchester Hotel, drawing guests from the top of British business and politics. In 2018, Financial Times reporter Madison Marriage went undercover as one of 130 hostesses, who had been told to wear skimpy black outfits with matching underwear and high heels. Over six hours, the FT reported, many of the hostesses were groped, subjected to lewd comments and invited to join diners in bedrooms upstairs. One guest exposed himself. Auction lots included plastic surgery to “spice up your wife.” Within 24 hours of the story, the Presidents Club shut down, and Great Ormond Street Hospital said it would return its donations.

Then there is the Garrick Club, men-only since its founding in 1831. In March 2024, the Guardian published its membership list: King Charles, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, MI6 chief Richard Moore and several High Court judges. Moore and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case resigned. In April, a High Court judge was removed from a case involving an alleged rape victim because of his Garrick membership. In May, the club finally voted to admit women.

Notice what brought these places down. The Bullingdon withered to two members by 2017, the Spectator reported, after a decade of bad headlines about its famous alumni. The Presidents Club collapsed in a day. The Garrick opened its doors within two months of a published list. In every case, exposure did what no rule ever had. Secrecy is the oxygen of the brotherhood, and journalism cuts it off.

When men learn at 19 that brotherhood means silence, they bring that silence to the institutions that are supposed to protect us.

The work is bigger and harder than a ban. It means prosecuting rapists as the criminals they are, and treating a group chat invitation as evidence of conspiracy. It means university discipline that matches the gravity of the crime, where rape ends in expulsion every time. It means teaching boys from childhood that consent is the floor and that a man who watches and says nothing is part of the crime. It means putting women in power on boards of trustees, in prosecutors’ offices and on the alumni trusts that hold the deeds. It means funding survivors’ lawyers as generously as wealthy families fund the defense of their sons.

Toppling the patriarchy sounds abstract until you are a 20-year-old woman alone in a room full of monstrously entitled men who believe they are owed your body just because they were to the manor born.

I offer all my news, investigative and analysis pieces for free, but your support is appreciated and necessary. Please like, share, comment and subscribe — paid, if you’re able. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Just four $25 tips per day keep me writing full time. Thanks!

Buy Me a Can of Mace

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Sources

The Cornell case

Research on fraternities and sexual assault

Harvard and the final clubs

Other campuses

Secret societies and power

England