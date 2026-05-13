The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Shirley Bates's avatar
Shirley Bates
May 13

I sent Stansbury a message from her web site (as a constituent). I asked her to contact you because you have pertinent information.. I am not real eloquent but I’m sure she got the point. I will continue to contact her because I am so disappointed in her and the commission! I admire you tenacity and respect your commitment!

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16 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
David R Shaddock's avatar
David R Shaddock
May 13

Absolutely, shame on them all. And absolutely, I am proud of you for laying this all out so succinctly.

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