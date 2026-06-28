An “Adelita” soldier in the Mexican Revolution

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As good UnitedStatesofAmericans, we are taught to think of revolutions as some sort of foreign or historical weather. Sepia-stained acts of God. Nothing whatsoever to do with — well, with us. Not as we are. Not anymore. Revolutions arrive in the past or in faraway lands like storms or factory fires no one saw coming — sudden, total, unforeseen — and when they pass we survey the damage or the improvements and call it history. Something other people do or did. Not for us to concern ourselves with, for we have democracy and elections now. Revolutions are for them, the white-wigged people in the old paintings or those mangy bearded men in black and white photos. Not for people with car payments and air fryers and pickleball.

This is all a comfortable lie, of course. It lets the people in charge believe the ground beneath them is solid, and it lets the rest of us believe nothing needs fixing that The Midterms and an Obamarama or Two can’t solve.

In reality, revolutions are not weather. They are demolitions. Every demolition follows the same physics: find the load-bearing walls, apply pressure where the structure is already failing, and let gravity finish the work. A building does not come down because someone hated it. It comes down because the piss-poor engineering favored by authoritarians and sociopaths finally gave out.

This is the spirit of the series. Over the coming days (perhaps weeks) I’ll walk us through regimes that fell to rebellion, and how it happened — France and Haiti, Russia and Mexico, Iran and Cuba and the long gray collapse of 1989 — not as a parade of dates but as case studies in structural failure. Each one studied the way a fighter studies film: looking for the tell, the dropped guard, the moment the legs went before the body knew it.

Before the first primer, the lens. That’s this piece here. After that, every entry in this series will ask the same five questions, because every revolution I have studied answers them, and every authoritarian regime eventually necessitates their being asked.

Who could no longer be paid enough to survive?

Revolutions are accounting events before they are moral ones. The crowd in the street is the last act, not the first. The first act is a ledger that stops balancing: a treasury drained by foreign wars, a currency quietly looted, a state that has promised more than it can deliver and begins choosing which promises to break. The people feel it as humiliation long before they name it as injustice — the sense that the rules have been rewritten so that effort no longer pays, that the connected are exempt from the arithmetic that crushes everyone else. Find the broken ledger and you’ve found the fault line. Every regime in this series was insolvent — financially, morally, or both — before it was overthrown.

Who defected first?

Here is the fact the powerful least want understood: regimes do not fall to the people who hate them. The people have hated them for years. Regimes fall when the people who run them stop believing — the clerks and the captains, the auditors and the mid-level functionaries who actually keep the machine alive. Hatred from below is ambient and survivable. The danger sign is the resignation letter, the officer who will not give the order, the insider who starts keeping copies. Power is a confidence trick played on the people who enforce it. The revolution begins the day they stop being fooled.

What was the vehicle?

Anger is everywhere and accomplishes nothing on its own. It needs a body to move through — a committee, a party, a congregation, a newspaper, a network. The form matters more than the fury. The Jacobins had their clubs; the Bolsheviks their cells; the Iranians their mosques; the Cubans their cattle-country foco and, more decisively, their targeted messaging over the radio waves. Show me how a movement is organized and I will tell you what it is capable of, and what it will become if it wins. The vehicle is the revolution’s character. It is also its fate.

Where was the money hedging?

This is the question the textbooks skip, and it is the one that explains the most. Capital has no homeland. In every collapse I have studied, someone with money was quietly hedging — financing the old regime by day and its gravediggers by night, ready to land on the winning side whoever won. The same families who underwrote the crown discover, at a certain hour, that they can underwrite its replacement just as profitably. Watch where the money sleeps the night before the fall. It is almost never where the speeches say it should be.

Who actually captured the state?

Here is the heartbreak in every story I will tell you. The people who make a revolution are almost never the people who keep it. The barricades are built by idealists and inherited by administrators. Somewhere between the storming and the settling, power changes costume without changing hands — the new authority audits the old authority’s accounts and decides, on reflection, to keep them. The French called their version Thermidor: the moment the revolution is declared over by the people best positioned to profit from its ending. Every primer in this series will end at this question, because it is the one that decides whether anything was actually won.

A word on what these primers are. They are anatomy, perhaps a sort of advocacy. I am handing my former country of residence a mirror and a set of X-rays, not a manual. The point of studying how power has actually changed hands — repeatedly, across every culture and century — is to inoculate the reader against the single most useful lie any regime ever tells, which is that it is permanent. Every order that ever collapsed believed itself eternal the week before. The pharaohs believed it. The Bourbons believed it. The men who ran the Tsar’s secret police believed it on the morning they were arrested by their own clerks.

So before we begin, the lessons that recur — the ones every case in this series will confirm:

Collapse is financial before it is political. Read the ledger, not the headlines.

Regimes die from the inside. Watch the loyalists, not the dissidents.

Organization beats outrage every time. A disciplined minority routinely defeats a furious majority.

Money is loyal to nothing. Anyone who tells you capital has a side is selling something.

The revolution and its inheritors are rarely the same people. Victory and betrayal often wear the same face.

Permanence is the universal delusion of power. It has never once been true.

We start, next, where the modern world started — with a bankrupt kingdom that manufactured its own undertakers.

France, 1789.

(Coming tomorrow!)

I offer these posts freely, but your support is necessary and appreciated. Please live, share and subscribe, paid if you are able. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Thank you!

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