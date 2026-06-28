The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
3d

Does that explain...

why rubio, hegseth, bondi, miller,

and others in trump's maga cabinet..

Have MOVED OUT of their OWN HOMES....

And on to Military Bases in DC?

It is unprecedented!!

SEEMS they ARE AFRAID of US!!

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Diana Rogers's avatar
Diana Rogers
3d

This series is going to be great!

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