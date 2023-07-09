ALISA WRITES is a newsletter of essays and criticism on culture, politics, history, and everyday life, informed by psychology and sociology.

I’m a writer working in literary nonfiction and fiction, and a former staff writer for The Boston Globe and The Los Angeles Times.

Much of what I write is rooted in New Mexico, where I live, but it is written with an eye toward the United States and the Americas more broadly.

Alongside essays, I sometimes write about fiction, research, and craft from the perspective of a working novelist.

This newsletter favors interpretation and understanding over reaction and rage.