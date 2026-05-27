The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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The Blessings of Flight, Part One
What arranging my father's care in a new country has taught me about the United States of America (our old country)
  Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
Important Update
A Note to My Readers: On Lev Parnas and What Happened Yesterday:
  Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
Jeffrey Epstein Was CIA. The Communications Network at Zorro Ranch Proves It.
The DOJ's own files show Epstein built a military-grade encrypted link to satellite orbit at Zorro Ranch. The contractor who built it now holds a…
  Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
Melanie Stansbury's Press Office Finally Got Back To Me About John J. Kelly & Jeffrey Epstein. Here's What They Said.
Melanie Stansbury’s press office finally wrote back to me.
  Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
I'm a Writer. Here's Why I Hate Literary Festivals.
People have been asking me if I’m going to the upcoming Santa Fe International Literary Festival.
  Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
Jeffrey Epstein Donated Money 8 to 1 to Democrats versus Republicans. That Doesn't Mean What You Think.
I offer these posts freely, but your support is necessary and appreciated.
  Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
PUGILIST EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Turn Zorro Ranch Into a Legal Municipality in 2018
As federal investigators zeroed in on his other properties before his arrest, Epstein tried to make his New Mexico ranch a town with its own police…
  Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
Seventeen Years Ago, An Epstein Survivor Said Four New Mexico Politicians Knew About Epstein's Pedophilia and Child Sex Trafficking.
No one has ever done anything about them. One currently sits on the board of the state's largest children's nonprofit.
  Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
NM Rep. Melanie Stansbury's Campaign Director Is Using Coercive Tactics to Silence My Epstein Reporting.
The congresswoman who claims to be seeking justice for Epstein survivors now has her campaign manager using the same victim-silencing techniques against…
  Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
You're Not Going to Believe This
NM's Epstein Survivors Truth Commission is recruiting random citizen volunteers from a partisan political group to be "investigators," after giving…
  Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
The Chair of the Epstein Truth Commission Won't Return My Calls But *Will* Email My Readers to Talk Shit About Me. So Let's Talk…
For months, I have been reporting on the New Mexico Legislature’s Epstein Truth Commission — a body created by unanimous House vote to investigate…
  Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
EPSTEIN'S MICROWAVE RADIO TOWERS Part Two
How a New Mexico telecom operator, a Nevada shell company, a satellite earth station, and a sitting probate judge connect to Jeffrey Epstein's…
  Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
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