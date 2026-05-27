The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Political Essays
Breaking News
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Blessings of Flight, Part One
What arranging my father's care in a new country has taught me about the United States of America (our old country)
14 hrs ago
•
Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
1,489
207
413
Important Update
A Note to My Readers: On Lev Parnas and What Happened Yesterday:
May 20
•
Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
3,143
1,228
877
Jeffrey Epstein Was CIA. The Communications Network at Zorro Ranch Proves It.
The DOJ's own files show Epstein built a military-grade encrypted link to satellite orbit at Zorro Ranch. The contractor who built it now holds a…
May 19
•
Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
2,804
382
1,213
Melanie Stansbury's Press Office Finally Got Back To Me About John J. Kelly & Jeffrey Epstein. Here's What They Said.
Melanie Stansbury’s press office finally wrote back to me.
May 18
•
Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
2,707
318
878
I'm a Writer. Here's Why I Hate Literary Festivals.
People have been asking me if I’m going to the upcoming Santa Fe International Literary Festival.
May 18
•
Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
529
92
70
Jeffrey Epstein Donated Money 8 to 1 to Democrats versus Republicans. That Doesn't Mean What You Think.
I offer these posts freely, but your support is necessary and appreciated.
May 17
•
Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
1,223
128
482
PUGILIST EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Turn Zorro Ranch Into a Legal Municipality in 2018
As federal investigators zeroed in on his other properties before his arrest, Epstein tried to make his New Mexico ranch a town with its own police…
May 15
•
Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
975
132
381
Seventeen Years Ago, An Epstein Survivor Said Four New Mexico Politicians Knew About Epstein's Pedophilia and Child Sex Trafficking.
No one has ever done anything about them. One currently sits on the board of the state's largest children's nonprofit.
May 15
•
Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
2,059
181
941
NM Rep. Melanie Stansbury's Campaign Director Is Using Coercive Tactics to Silence My Epstein Reporting.
The congresswoman who claims to be seeking justice for Epstein survivors now has her campaign manager using the same victim-silencing techniques against…
May 14
•
Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
1,699
351
773
You're Not Going to Believe This
NM's Epstein Survivors Truth Commission is recruiting random citizen volunteers from a partisan political group to be "investigators," after giving…
May 13
•
Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
1,042
204
425
The Chair of the Epstein Truth Commission Won't Return My Calls But *Will* Email My Readers to Talk Shit About Me. So Let's Talk…
For months, I have been reporting on the New Mexico Legislature’s Epstein Truth Commission — a body created by unanimous House vote to investigate…
May 13
•
Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
1,940
398
686
EPSTEIN'S MICROWAVE RADIO TOWERS Part Two
How a New Mexico telecom operator, a Nevada shell company, a satellite earth station, and a sitting probate judge connect to Jeffrey Epstein's…
May 12
•
Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
896
125
351
© 2026 Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts